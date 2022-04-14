Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Reinsurance Group of America in a research report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn ($1.34) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.47). Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.70 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 0.60%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.10.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $134.93. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,383,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $698,957,000 after acquiring an additional 333,803 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,605,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $394,749,000 after purchasing an additional 359,665 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,302,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $252,064,000 after purchasing an additional 57,438 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,082,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $228,056,000 after purchasing an additional 586,198 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,904,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,511,000 after purchasing an additional 52,265 shares during the period. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.34%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

