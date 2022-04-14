Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the airline will post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.74). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUV. Susquehanna lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.71.

NYSE:LUV opened at $46.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $64.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day moving average is $45.55.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,680,408 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $456,702,000 after purchasing an additional 78,886 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,506,729 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 393,044 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,363,764 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $378,718,000 after purchasing an additional 659,594 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,145,338 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $213,195,000 after acquiring an additional 665,419 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

