Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for State Street Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:STT)

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of State Street in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.41. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for State Street’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on STT. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on State Street from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on State Street from $130.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

NYSE STT opened at $82.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.82 and its 200 day moving average is $92.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. State Street has a 12 month low of $76.92 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in State Street by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in State Street by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,469,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MMA Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of State Street by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $1,424,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

