Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Allstate Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALL. Raymond James raised Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

ALL opened at $141.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $144.41.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

In other news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 in the last 90 days. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Allstate by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,232,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,916,000 after buying an additional 1,314,237 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,997,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $587,916,000 after buying an additional 107,977 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,892,174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $575,564,000 after buying an additional 119,586 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $560,036,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

