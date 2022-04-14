Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Reduced by Analyst

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for The Carlyle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.76. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 33.87% and a return on equity of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 200.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.79.

NASDAQ:CG opened at $44.06 on Thursday. The Carlyle Group has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $60.62. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 124,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $6,524,771.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 8,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $489,087.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 713,519 shares of company stock valued at $35,474,422. 36.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

