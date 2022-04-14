Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Lowered by Analyst

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.48 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.55 EPS.

PNC has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.32.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $178.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $193.35 and a 200-day moving average of $201.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $170.14 and a 12 month high of $228.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

