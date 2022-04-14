Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vulcan Materials in a report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

VMC has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $231.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.87.

NYSE VMC opened at $176.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.21. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $163.00 and a 12-month high of $213.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,351,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,750,993,000 after buying an additional 134,868 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,258,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,714,261,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,778,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,199,445,000 after buying an additional 34,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,587,831 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $436,696,000 after buying an additional 18,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $375,016,000 after purchasing an additional 131,897 shares during the period. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.