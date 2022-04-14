Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Issued By KeyCorp

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kimbell Royalty Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 1.69. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $17.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 296.01%.

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, major shareholder Pep I. Holdings, Llc sold 3,999,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $60,158,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,015,608 shares of company stock valued at $60,411,170 in the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 285.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 82,289 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 60,931 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 266,546 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 144,630 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $1,590,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $996,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 11.4 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.7 million gross acres.

