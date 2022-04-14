Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Decreased by Piper Sandler

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for ChampionX in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHX. Bank of America cut ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ChampionX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

NASDAQ CHX opened at $25.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 3.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 236.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

