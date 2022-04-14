Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Fifth Third Bancorp Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. Wedbush also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

FITB has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

FITB stock opened at $39.51 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $282,824,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $251,003,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,255,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,071,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,871 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5,766.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,913,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,162,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,582 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total value of $3,330,877.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,745 shares of company stock worth $3,669,055 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.