Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:LPI)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn $5.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.66. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $7.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $41.00 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.80.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 3.86. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $32.52 and a 12 month high of $99.26.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 43.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $421,628.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $207,243.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $2,689,516. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

