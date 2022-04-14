Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CFR has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Bank of America raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.70.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $140.33 on Tuesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.44 and its 200-day moving average is $133.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after buying an additional 115,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,682,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers (Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.