Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for F.N.B. Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $302.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.70 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 30.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on F.N.B. from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. F.N.B. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $12.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 18,273 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in F.N.B. by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 177,240 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the third quarter valued at about $425,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

