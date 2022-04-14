Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Issued By Capital One Financial

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued on Sunday, April 10th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Compass Point lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.45 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.82, a quick ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -399.87%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

