Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Synopsys, Inc. Issued By Griffin Securities (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Griffin Securities upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Synopsys in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. Griffin Securities analyst J. Vleeschhouwer now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Synopsys’ FY2023 earnings at $6.75 EPS.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 20.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SNPS. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

SNPS opened at $306.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.32.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 86,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.40, for a total transaction of $25,169,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total transaction of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Synopsys by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 408,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,559,000 after buying an additional 87,977 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Synopsys by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 117.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.