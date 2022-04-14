Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.24 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the bank’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,051 shares of the bank’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Blair purchased 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.49 per share, with a total value of $150,319.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a boost from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 27.76%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

