Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vimeo, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vimeo in a report released on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million.
VMEO opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Vimeo has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -34.48.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.
Vimeo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vimeo (VMEO)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.