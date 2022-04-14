Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Vimeo, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Vimeo in a report released on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vimeo’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.27 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vimeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vimeo from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Vimeo from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

VMEO opened at $11.38 on Thursday. Vimeo has a one year low of $9.20 and a one year high of $58.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day moving average is $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion and a PE ratio of -34.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $853,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $1,936,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vimeo during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

