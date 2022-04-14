Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Blackstone Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BX)

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Blackstone in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Blackstone’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $116.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.03. Blackstone has a one year low of $77.98 and a one year high of $149.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 9.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 45.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone by 12.1% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 29,982 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after buying an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 475,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $28,875,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 773,862 shares of company stock worth $49,112,487. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

