Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.77.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.76.

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $101.50 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $155.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.86 and a 200 day moving average of $108.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 149.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 276.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $562,481,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after buying an additional 3,742,833 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,031,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $768,182,000 after buying an additional 3,127,602 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after buying an additional 3,022,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 165.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,319,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,584,000 after buying an additional 2,690,027 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

