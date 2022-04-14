Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Horizon Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Horizon in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Horizon’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a net margin of 30.85% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share.

FHN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.63.

Shares of FHN opened at $22.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,543,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,002,000 after buying an additional 2,274,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 124.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,872,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,488,000 after buying an additional 16,028,243 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,998,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,641,000 after buying an additional 3,913,466 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,147,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,357,000 after buying an additional 269,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Horizon by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,859,000 after purchasing an additional 130,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

In other First Horizon news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

