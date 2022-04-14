Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Payments in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $2.26 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.28. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.11 EPS.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.52.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $138.06 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.09, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.23. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $116.75 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.54, for a total transaction of $74,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,506 shares of company stock worth $345,025. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 28.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 5.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 281,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

