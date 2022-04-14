Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) Lowered by Barrington Research

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KAR Auction Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.18. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on KAR. StockNews.com began coverage on KAR Auction Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

NYSE KAR opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 98.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. KAR Auction Services has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $22.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank purchased a new position in KAR Auction Services in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

