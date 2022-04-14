Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Martin Marietta Materials in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Martin Marietta Materials’ Q3 2022 earnings at $5.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.27 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.20.
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 4.7% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.75%.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
