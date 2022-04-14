Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Matthews International Co. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matthews International in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. B. Riley also issued estimates for Matthews International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $438.58 million for the quarter. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 16.91% and a negative net margin of 0.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Matthews International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Matthews International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $30.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $976.47 million, a PE ratio of -64.48 and a beta of 1.11. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matthews International during the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -183.33%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: SGK Brand Solutions, Memorialization, and Industrial Technologies. The SGK Brand solutions segment provides brand management, pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services for the consumer goods and retail industries.

