Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Boosted by Analyst

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.91. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.87.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $181.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Nasdaq has a 52-week low of $156.72 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.08 and its 200 day moving average is $190.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

