Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Boosted by KeyCorp

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SIX. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.15.

SIX stock opened at $40.77 on Wednesday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 1-year low of $35.75 and a 1-year high of $50.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 2.30.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. 87.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

