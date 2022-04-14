Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Lowered by KeyCorp

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Skyworks Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor manufacturer will post earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.27. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.36 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.14 EPS.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SWKS. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $198.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.33.

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $122.37 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $204.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day moving average is $149.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $1,469,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,782,100. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $251,234,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,943 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 99.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,651,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,886,000 after purchasing an additional 822,844 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 49.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,962,046 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,307,000 after purchasing an additional 651,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after purchasing an additional 501,084 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

