Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Warner Music Group Corp. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Warner Music Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.22. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG opened at $37.31 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $712,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total value of $332,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,165,000. Corporate insiders own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMG. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth about $174,040,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,417,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 929,790 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,444,000 after purchasing an additional 739,735 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,398,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,584,000 after purchasing an additional 678,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5,568.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 546,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,370,000 after purchasing an additional 556,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

