Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Lifted by Piper Sandler

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of TechnipFMC in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for TechnipFMC’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.87.

NYSE:FTI opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.50 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.94. TechnipFMC has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 5.8% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 33,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 11.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

