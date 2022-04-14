Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Q2 from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Q2 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

Get Q2 alerts:

QTWO opened at $58.42 on Thursday. Q2 has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $108.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.21 and a beta of 1.42.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $131.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.18 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $3,169,458.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,470,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 118,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,140,000 after acquiring an additional 28,431 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2 (Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.