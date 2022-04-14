Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for American International Group, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AIG)

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for American International Group in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American International Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.30 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $58.74. American International Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.44. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIG. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in American International Group by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

