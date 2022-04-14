Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Arch Capital Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Shares of ACGL opened at $47.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $36.53 and a 52 week high of $49.15.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.