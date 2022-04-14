Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Boralex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.12). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s FY2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The business had revenue of C$192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.95 million.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BLX. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark boosted their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Boralex from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Boralex from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.73.

Shares of BLX stock opened at C$39.12 on Wednesday. Boralex has a one year low of C$30.04 and a one year high of C$44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$37.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 244.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is 412.50%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

