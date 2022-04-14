Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Brown & Brown in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

BRO opened at $71.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 0.74. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $48.14 and a 1-year high of $74.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $738.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1,088.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. 74.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, with a total value of $123,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

