Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. Increased by Oppenheimer (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Services in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.91. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.64 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FIS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.76.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $101.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 149.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,388 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 424.0% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 243,338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 196,899 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 666,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $66,920,000 after acquiring an additional 143,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.47%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

