Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Lifted by KeyCorp

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Lennox International in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $4.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.34.

Get Lennox International alerts:

LII has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut Lennox International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lennox International from $271.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lennox International from $394.00 to $334.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Lennox International from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.43.

NYSE LII opened at $247.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a one year low of $242.17 and a one year high of $356.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $262.62 and its 200-day moving average is $291.48.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $964.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.87 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 192.84% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.89 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.70%.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 9,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.86, for a total transaction of $2,499,860.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $525,473.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,224 shares of company stock worth $3,817,670. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 82.1% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 36.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion raised its stake in shares of Lennox International by 8.5% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lennox International (Get Rating)

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennox International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennox International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.