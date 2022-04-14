Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Lowered by Analyst

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $139.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.84.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $144.62 on Thursday. Royal Gold has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.37 and a 200 day moving average of $110.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 69.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

