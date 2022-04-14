Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of SelectQuote in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SelectQuote’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

Get SelectQuote alerts:

SLQT has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of SelectQuote from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SelectQuote from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $13.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SelectQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.69.

SelectQuote stock opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.15, a current ratio of 10.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($1.41). SelectQuote had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $194.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. SelectQuote’s revenue was down 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of SelectQuote by 45.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 24,189 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SelectQuote by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of SelectQuote during the 3rd quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of SelectQuote by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SelectQuote (Get Rating)

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SelectQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelectQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.