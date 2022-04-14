Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of StoneX Group in a report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.43 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.53.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StoneX Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of SNEX stock opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. StoneX Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.31 and a fifty-two week high of $77.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.60.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.91. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 15.78% and a net margin of 0.29%. The business had revenue of $450.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

In other StoneX Group news, CAO Aaron Schroeder sold 1,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $139,899.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Parthemore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,899 shares of company stock valued at $943,279. 15.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group in the third quarter worth $455,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 18,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 46,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneX Group by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 911,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,805,000 after acquiring an additional 169,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in StoneX Group by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneX Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.