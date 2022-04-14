Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 12th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.40.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.86.

Shares of WAB opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 52-week low of $76.30 and a 52-week high of $100.04.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $477,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,889 shares of company stock worth $6,363,538. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 236.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 197,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 138,551 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the first quarter worth $4,353,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 137,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 93.7% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 76,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 26.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 37,708 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

