Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jackson Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the company will earn $5.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jackson Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.34 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.58 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.52 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $21.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $22.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $24.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $26.00 EPS.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $2.20. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 169.7% on a year-over-year basis.

JXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of Jackson Financial stock opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.32. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $24.03 and a 52 week high of $47.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. 66.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 236,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.23, for a total transaction of $9,025,453.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

