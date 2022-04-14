Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Warner Music Group Corp. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warner Music Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warner Music Group’s FY2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $37.31 on Wednesday. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

In other news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group (Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.