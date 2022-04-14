QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of QCR from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

NASDAQ:QCRH traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.08. The stock had a trading volume of 364,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,517. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. QCR has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $62.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.05. The company has a market cap of $892.85 million, a PE ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.07.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. QCR had a net margin of 32.90% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QCR will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of QCR by 20.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in QCR by 3.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in QCR by 10.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in QCR in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in QCR in the third quarter worth about $2,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About QCR (Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

