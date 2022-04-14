QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Acquires 46 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Rating) insider Steve Wadey purchased 46 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.25) per share, with a total value of £149.96 ($195.41).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 50 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 299 ($3.90) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($194.81).

On Wednesday, February 9th, Steve Wadey acquired 58 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 263 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £152.54 ($198.78).

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 328.60 ($4.28) on Thursday. QinetiQ Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 236 ($3.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 364.40 ($4.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 25.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 289.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 405 ($5.28) to GBX 465 ($6.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.37) price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 370 ($4.82) to GBX 340 ($4.43) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded QinetiQ Group to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.39) to GBX 320 ($4.17) in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 418 ($5.45).

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; AI, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

