Qualtrics International (XM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Qualtrics International to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Qualtrics International has set its Q1 guidance at $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Qualtrics International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $27.33 on Thursday. Qualtrics International has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.69.

XM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.29.

In other Qualtrics International news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 123,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.56 per share, with a total value of $3,287,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,097,000 after buying an additional 280,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,010,000 after buying an additional 101,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 19,980 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

