Qualtrics International (XM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Qualtrics International has set its Q1 guidance at $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $(0.02)-$0.00 EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.46% and a negative return on equity of 198.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Qualtrics International to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $27.33 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average of $33.69. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40 and a beta of 1.65. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta acquired 192,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,520,443.73. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 693,047 shares of company stock worth $19,483,020 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its position in Qualtrics International by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 977,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,616,000 after buying an additional 211,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Qualtrics International by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,010,000 after purchasing an additional 101,577 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Qualtrics International by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,431 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Qualtrics International by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Qualtrics International by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XM. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Qualtrics International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

