Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.11.
Qualys stock opened at $149.65 on Monday. Qualys has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $149.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $130.70 and its 200 day moving average is $128.45.
In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.50, for a total value of $1,078,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $1,001,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,959,097. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 401.8% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 59.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.46% of the company’s stock.
About Qualys (Get Rating)
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Qualys (QLYS)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.