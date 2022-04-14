Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at KeyCorp from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. B. Riley upgraded Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.18.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $134.74 on Thursday. Quanta Services has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $137.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.54.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Motco bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

