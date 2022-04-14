Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.92 per share for the quarter. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY22 guidance at $8.65-9.35 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 28.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.48 EPS. On average, analysts expect Quest Diagnostics to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:DGX opened at $137.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $125.77 and a fifty-two week high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 16.97%.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGX. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,062,000 after buying an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,887 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.58.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

