Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) versus Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Financial Contrast

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) and Waste Management (NYSE:WM) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Quest Resource has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waste Management has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Quest Resource and Waste Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Resource 1.09% 5.64% 3.16% Waste Management 10.13% 28.14% 7.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Quest Resource and Waste Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Resource $155.71 million 0.71 $1.69 million $0.08 72.13 Waste Management $17.93 billion 3.70 $1.82 billion $4.30 37.15

Waste Management has higher revenue and earnings than Quest Resource. Waste Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Quest Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.1% of Quest Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.4% of Waste Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.5% of Quest Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Waste Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Quest Resource and Waste Management, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Resource 0 0 3 0 3.00 Waste Management 0 6 2 0 2.25

Quest Resource presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 102.20%. Waste Management has a consensus price target of $155.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.97%. Given Quest Resource’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Quest Resource is more favorable than Waste Management.

Summary

Waste Management beats Quest Resource on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quest Resource (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers, automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations, truck and bus fleet operators, manufacturing plants, multi-family and commercial properties, and construction and demolition projects. The company was founded in July 2002 and is headquartered in The Colony, TX.

About Waste Management (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated 255 solid waste landfills; 5 secure hazardous waste landfills; 96 MRFs; and 340 transfer stations. It also provides materials processing and commodities recycling services; recycling brokerage services, such as managing the marketing of recyclable materials for third parties; and other strategic business solutions. In addition, the company offers construction and remediation services; services related with the disposal of fly ash, and residue generated from the combustion of coal and other fuel stocks; in-plant services comprising full-service waste management solutions and consulting services; and specialized disposal services for oil and gas exploration and production operations. The company was formerly known as USA Waste Services, Inc. and changed its name to Waste Management, Inc. in 1998. Waste Management, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

